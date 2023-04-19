Local farm supply stores scammed out of feed

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. – Pleasant Hill Feed and Farm Supply was scammed out of two tons and over $3,500 worth of horse feed earlier in April. According to the store’s owner, Travis Parr, two men placed an order and paid for it over the phone.
"It didn't really seem out of the ordinary, other than it wasn't a regular customer,” Parr said. “But I have customers from all around that move into the area that start farms and other things that, you know, do this sort of thing. And then we start seeing them more on a regular basis. Well apparently this was not the case on this one. And we should have caught it and we didn't."
The men placed the order on March 23, and picked it up on March 31. About a week later, Parr received a letter from his credit card company saying the charge was fraudulent. This meant someone on the purchasing end claimed to have not bought the feed.
"From this point with everything I've checked with our banking and credit card stuff, they're getting their money back and we're just out the money,” Parr said. “And that's a big profit loss for a small family business."
Parr and his family have run the store for 23 years. He says, because they are not a big, corporate operation, this hurts differently.
"When you're a small family business, we have five employees, that's a big hit on a small local business like us,” he said. “We depend on the community to be here so that we can support them and they can support us."
Going forward, the incident has forced Parr to make changes in his business. Large orders will no longer be processed over the phone if a customer is not a regular.
"If one of my newer employees isn't sure on who a customer is, they're checking with the longer term employees if they know them,” he said. “And if they are then we're processing it. If not, we're just explaining to the customer, you're going to have to come in and place the order in person, and most of my customers have been pretty understanding of that."
Parr learned that he was not the only store owner who was scammed out of feed within the last month. Leslie Paulson, one of the owners of H Paulson Livestock and Feed, took to Facebook after her store was scammed out of over $1,200 worth of hay.
"The amount of money that they took from us and the other feed stores is literally what puts food on our tables for our families and, you know, to be out that with no possibility of getting it back was -- it was hard," she said.
Once Parr saw Paulson’s post, they were able to connect over Facebook and learned they were dealing with the same people. This prompted Parr to take to Facebook as well, where he quickly learned even more stores were becoming victims of the same two men. Through messaging with other store owners, Parr was able to find seven total stores including his and H Paulson.
"When I saw that store post then I thought I could be connected and I talked with them,” Parr said. “And then we decided to make our own post tagging H Paulson Livestock in the post. And then from there it's just kind of snowballed with other stores either commenting on there or private messaging me."
Now that many stores are raising awareness about what happened, Parr is optimistic.
“Hopefully you know the people that have done this are brought to justice,” Parr said. “Showing that, you know, the feed stores are going to stand together.”
Paulson and her husband have filed a case with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Parr filed a separate case with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The cases are currently being reviewed.