Local fire agencies receive grant funds to boost firefighter staffing

SALEM, Ore. – Several local fire agencies were among the 185 agencies across the state to receive grant funding to boost firefighter staffing, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.
State fire officials said that the 2023 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant, now in its second year, provides $6 million in funds for 185 eligible fire agencies statewide. The funds allow fire agencies to hire additional firefighters for the current fire season, officials said. State officials said that local agencies were eligible to apply for up to $35,000.
“The OSFM staffing grant has turned what has been a long-term vision and goal for McKenzie Fire and Rescue into a reality,” said McKenzie Fire and Rescue’s chief, Darren Bucich. “Additional staffing will help us build on our ability to provide consistent alarm response, timely auto and mutual aid response, and the ability to continue to be a part of conflagrations.”
Smaller agencies were prioritized for funding this year, as many of them rely upon volunteers for their services, the state fire marshal’s office said.
State fire officials said that this grant program is just one component of an effort to combat wildfire throughout the state.
More information on the grant program can be found online.
Local fire agencies receiving grant funds through the program include:
- Bandon Rural Fire Production District 8
- Bay City Fire Department
- Brownsville Rural Fire District
- Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District
- Charleston Rural Fire Protection District
- Coquille Fire Department
- Dexter Rural Fire Protection District
- Greenacres Rural Fire Protection District
- Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District
- Harrisburg Fire and Rescue
- Hauser Rural Fire Protection District
- Junction City Fire Department
- Kellogg Rural Fire District
- Lakeside Rural Fire Protection District
- Lane Fire Authority
- Lookingglass Rural Fire Protection District
- Lyons Rural Fire Protection District
- McKenzie Fire and Rescue
- Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Protection District
- Monroe Rural Fire District
- Myrtle Creek Fire Department
- Myrtle Point Fire and Rescue
- North Bay Rural Fire Protection District
- North Douglas County Fire and EMS
- Oakland Rural Fire Protection District
- Philomath Fire and Rescue
- Powers Fire Department
- Riddle Fire Department
- Scio Rural Fire Protection District
- South Lane County Fire and Rescue
- Sumner Rural Fire Protection District
- Sutherlin Fire Department
- Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District
- Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District
- Winchester Bay Rural Fire Protection District
- Winston-Dillard Fire District