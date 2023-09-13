Local first responders overwhelmed with abundance of non-emergency service calls

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire officials said they are overwhelmed with calls that do not require emergency services which often tie up the availability of ambulances.
The increase in calls creates a lack of availability for paramedics that’s not from staffing shortages, but due to resources being spread throughout the community either responding to other calls or transporting patients to hospitals, officials said.
Eugene Springfield Fire’s Chief Mike Caven said the trend has been frequent in recent years of people not requiring life support using the 911 system for hospital transports in order to avoid the waiting room at the local hospital. This only ties up ambulances for longer periods of time and makes it harder to dispatch them for emergencies, he said.
“One of the things we see in frequent years is the utilization of ambulances for things that are non-life-threatening, that don't require advanced life support but are using ways to access a hospital,” Caven said.
Being short on available medics presents challenges responding to calls, as was the case on the morning of September 12 when a vehicle-pedestrian crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 7th and Olive in Eugene and there were no medics or ambulances available to respond. It took about eight minutes before medics arrived on scene, but fortunately there were only minor injuries for those involved.
Caven said that he thinks the situation won’t be helped by the closure of Sacred Heart Medical Center in the University District. First responders are brainstorming new ways to overcome these challenges and help the community, the fire chief said.