Local food bank prepares for holiday season as inflation takes its toll

EUGENE, Ore. -- With inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks, there are some concerns among nonprofits as holiday season approaches.
Inflation has impacted the price of nearly everything, including local non-profit food bank Food for Lane County. Officials at Food for Lane County are keeping a close eye on their inventory to make sure they can supply the expected demand, and say that more donations are always welcome. Despite the oncoming holidays, development director Sally Dougherty says they don’t typically focus on holiday foods because it’s not very cost effective, and because hunger is a year-round issue. The impact doesn’t end there, however.
“It affects everyone from people who are needing food services to people who are volunteering and donating,” Dougherty said. “For people who need food, that’s pretty easy to understand how inflation could impact their food budget.”
As of now, things are looking up as Food for Lane County heads into the holidays. Officials say they are mostly meeting demand, and are always accepting more donations to help the community. Anyone interested in donating can head to Food for Lane County’s website to learn more about what foods are needed most and how to donate.