Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late
evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales
return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front
Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Local food bank prepares for holiday season as inflation takes its toll

Food for Lane County distribution center

EUGENE, Ore. -- With inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks, there are some concerns among nonprofits as holiday season approaches.

Inflation has impacted the price of nearly everything, including local non-profit food bank Food for Lane County. Officials at Food for Lane County are keeping a close eye on their inventory to make sure they can supply the expected demand, and say that more donations are always welcome. Despite the oncoming holidays, development director Sally Dougherty says they don’t typically focus on holiday foods because it’s not very cost effective, and because hunger is a year-round issue. The impact doesn’t end there, however.

“It affects everyone from people who are needing food services to people who are volunteering and donating,” Dougherty said. “For people who need food, that’s pretty easy to understand how inflation could impact their food budget.”

As of now, things are looking up as Food for Lane County heads into the holidays. Officials say they are mostly meeting demand, and are always accepting more donations to help the community. Anyone interested in donating can head to Food for Lane County’s website to learn more about what foods are needed most and how to donate.

 

