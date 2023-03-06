Local food banks adjust as pandemic-era SNAP benefits end

EUGENE, Ore. – Bonuses to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program that were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic have come to an end, and officials with local food banks like Food for Lane County say they’re already seeing the effects.
Up until March 2023, many SNAP recipients have been receiving extra funds on their EBT cards to help pay for groceries during the pandemic. However, February 2023 was the last month the additional benefits were available, meaning that SNAP recipients now have less money to work with when it comes to buying groceries.
Officials with Food For Lane County said organizations were already seeing an increase in demand because of the increased cost of food and increased cost of living due to inflation. They said the reduction in SNAP benefits will put even more pressure on families who are already struggling. Tom Mulhern, the executive director of Food for Lane County, said they expect to see many more people using their pantries.
“It's just gonna put even more pressure on people who are struggling to make ends meet,” Mulhern said. “I mean you have to be very low income to be eligible for SNAP in the first place, and then to lose these additional benefits, it just puts a real burden on people.”
Those in need can find a list of where Food for Lane County’s pantries are located and their hours on the food bank’s website. FFLC officials said they hope that those who might be embarrassed to visit a food pantry for help still come if help is needed, since their food can make a vital difference. They also said they’re grateful for the continued support of the community donating food, money, and time.