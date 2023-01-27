Local food banks preparing for increased demand as pandemic-era benefits end

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County food banks are anticipating more people will need their help as COVID-19 pandemic-related food assistance benefits expire at the end of February.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been increased since April of 2020 to address challenges arising from the pandemic. However, those enhanced benefits will end after February, leaving beneficiaries with a level of assistance similar to that of pre-pandemic levels.

Tom Mulhern, the executive director of Food for Lane County, says that while the pandemic is subsiding the need for help is still great due to high inflation.

“The cost of food and other things has gone up, so people with very limited resources are struggling more than ever to make ends meet,” said Mulhern. “This is really just another hit to those people. It just really impacts their ability to be able to feed themselves and their families.”

Mulhern says additional support from the community will help them address the increased need. He says anything from food and cash donations to volunteer support will go a long way. Individual donations of food and large food drives are a large source of support for Food for Lane County, but cash donations also play a role as more people are in need.

“It's a small portion of the total food, but it enables us to get fresh produce and other highly-desirable food items,” Mulhern said.

Mulhern says anyone can make a donation at anytime and make a big difference, but efforts like the semi-annual Postal Carriers Food Drive and the Oregon Football Spring Game take place in a few months.

“There are a lot of ways people can get involved and make a difference,” Mulhern said. “Again, none of us can do everything, but all of us working together can do something and that adds up to a lot for this community”