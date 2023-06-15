Local food pantry partners with delivery service to reach more people

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Douglas County food pantry has a partnership with a food delivery service to bring food boxes to those who cannot make it out to their warehouse.
The FISH of Roseburg Food Pantry has worked with delivery company DoorDash and their "Project DASH" initiative over the past year.
"Through their services, we actually have developed a system of delivering our emergency food boxes out to those people that are housebound, can't get out of their areas, are sick or just unable to get down to the pantry." David Graham, Executive Director of The FISH of Roseburg, said.
Any person who cannot make it to the pantry, or their caregiver, would reach out and request a delivery. FISH volunteers then put together a food box.
"We try to give a variety of beans and rice and the chicken broth and the tomatoes so they can make a variety of things that'll last longer for them," office manager Bella Cole said.
A DoorDash driver would then pick up the box and deliver it to the person's home, free of charge to the person in need. FISH of Roseburg pays less than $5 for each delivery, but are working to find grants and other ways to subsidize that cost.
"Truly, it's almost as if you're calling for a pizza and having it delivered to your house," Graham said. "Works just as easy as that."
Over the past year, usage in the program has grown to about 70 deliveries a month.
"It is life changing for them because many times, without this option--without that grocery bag of food coming to them, they don't really have many other sources or resources that will let them sustain themselves over the course of a month," Graham said.
He said the program is not just an opportunity for the pantry or the people who request help.
"Many of the drivers that have been here and worked this program, once they learn of what we're doing, they're as excited to come here and pick up and deliver to people as our volunteers that work here in the community," he said.
Roseburg-area DoorDash driver Brad Strong has been connected to the delivery service since the Spring of 2020, completing nearly 11,000 deliveries. In the past year, he has helped deliver dozens of food boxes.
"It's a great way to help people that have been struggling in this community," Strong said. "I deliver to a lot of the same people who get these food boxes that really need it. It feels nice being able to help out."
As someone who grew up in Roseburg, he sees a lot of reward in the work.
"Being from this area too, maybe it's somebody that I even know that's struggling," Strong said. "That's a good feeling. Dropping off--or even meet them at the door, 'Hey, got you this food box here.' I even know people that have had to apply for them and go through that whole process."
He said he enjoys the gratitude and praise he gets from the FISH team and from the people he delivers to.
"If I had to choose between like which kind of orders, yeah I'd definitely like these ones a lot more than just your standard restaurant pickup," Strong said. "They just--you get a little more out of them."
For those who rely on the food pantry, but physically cannot make it there, getting food delivered right to their doorstep is a big help.
"You are awesome," Roseburg resident John Bruning said to Strong as he dropped off a food box on the afternoon of June 15. "You guys are a valuable asset. I thank you so much. You show lots of compassion."
Bruning has used the delivery service over the last six months. He needs a wheelchair to get around and has a caregiver to take him to his appointments. He said getting food boxes delivered is a huge relief.
"I think it's really awesome for those of us that aren't fortunate enough to be able to go and get them ourselves," Bruning said.
He said he gets a box with food for him and his dog that he is able to make last over a month.
"I usually call them once a month," Bruning said. "They never hesitate. They make up the boxes and DoorDash delivers. And it works out perfect."
The FISH of Roseburg said they are looking forward to continuing the program and helping other food banks launch similar services.
"It was a substantial change for us," Graham said. "We're celebrating our first year's anniversary. We plan and expect to continue this. We hope to keep this program and build it as a template for others that might be interested in doing it."
"The FISH Food Pantry is a very good resource," Bruning said. "They are always happy to help and they are very kind."