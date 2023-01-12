Local food truck gives students work experience

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local food truck has partnered with a school to give their students much-needed work experience.
Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ has teamed up with the Riverfront School and Career Center. Every Thursday, the truck is parked outside the school in Eugene on west 12th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students work in the truck and get paid through a workforce readiness grant program. They work for half the day, and go to school for the rest of the day. Vinnie Cowan, the owner of the food truck, says it’s a great way to give kids some work experience -- and they hope to hire some of the students this summer.
“It's about giving the kids a good environment to work in to learn a job skill,” said Cowan. “Ideally, students get work experience, working in the food truck, and then we can hire them full time, or some other place can hire them full time and they will have a good foundation of work experience already.”
The students are responsible for preparing the food, cleanup, customer service, and taking orders. They’re paid $15 per hour through a $145,000 grant awarded to Looking Glass in Eugene called Future Ready Oregon 2022 that’s meant to advance opportunities for underserved communities to support workforce success. Looking Glass is hoping more food trucks will want to partner with them to offer even more opportunities for their students.