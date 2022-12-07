Local group addresses domestic violence around the holidays

EUGENE, Ore. -- The holidays are supposed to be a time of happiness, but many organizations report that incidents of domestic violence occur more often during this time of year.
The holiday season can be soured by a number of factors that can lead to domestic violence. Many of these factors such as stress, finances and alcohol can be triggered far more easily during the holidays.
"It's not that any one of those things causes domestic violence," said Corey Jackson, the executive director of Christians as Family Advocates, a counseling agency based in Eugene. "But they're certainly emotional triggers that make us less able to access those higher ordered parts of our brain that would help us be able to make good decisions."
Experts say there are a number of warning signs to watch for. They say with domestic violence there are changes in a victim's behavior. CAFA says victims typically start avoiding loved ones, can experience bouts of depression, and often have issues with anxiety. Women are most at risk.
"A lot of the family stress that we see, a lot of the cultural divides that are happening, it seems like there has been a steady increase in people needing services, needing the access to services that we provide," said Jackson.
Many organizations will provide support and counseling for survivors. CAFA goes a step further to try to break the cycle of domestic violence.
"We run a 36-week intervention program for perpetrators of domestic violence," Jackson said, "stopping the cycle of violence where it starts."
CAFA says a lot of their work has to do with recognizing the triggers that set off in your body and finding ways to steer clear of them. Perpetrators are brought into groups called outgrowing power, anger and control. In those groups, participants are taught to notice things such as their heart rate elevating, their body clenching up, and noticing that their thoughts aren't quite as clear as they ought to be. Once these are recognized, participants are encouraged to de-escalate themselves by taking a break from the situation or speaking with a loved one.
This year, CAFA is planning on keeping their doors open on the holidays for those who need help.