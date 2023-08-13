Local group collects donations to send to Maui wildfire victims

EUGENE, Ore -- Chacha's Hawaiian Grill was the site of a donation drive Sunday afternoon to give much needed supplies to those affected by the Maui wildfires.
The people of Maui have lost their homes, their jobs, and their loved ones. The fires have deeply impacted the Hawaiian community both on the islands and in Eugene. The KALO Hawaiian Civic Club is trying to bring relief for the people on the island anyway they can.
Kris Galago is an executive board member of the group and a Native Hawaiian. Although a longtime resident of Eugene, Maui is still her home. Galago has family and friends on the island.
She, along with her son Kross, helped organize the donation drive on August 13. The drive started coming together on the night of August 10th, after Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines confirmed they would help them out.
"They were willing to donate cargo space in the airplane for us, free of charge to ship items to our families in Maui," Galango said.
Volunteers at the restaurant collected everything from clothes to diapers to feminine products. Organizers said they actually ended up with a surplus of clothing items. A cargo van stood by to transport the donations to the planes. They also accepted cash donations for victims of the wildfires.
"Our goal is just to allow the community to support in whatever way they can," Galago said. "We have one cargo van here available to us, but there's no monetary amount and really the Aloha spirit, is whatever you feel in your heart."
While the donation drive wrapped up in the early afternoon, people who still want to donate are encouraged to get items to the Aloha Resource Center in Beaverton or send cash to the Hawai'i Community Foundation.
"This donation drive was a way for us to connect back home and know that we can make an impact for our families and friends back home," Galago said.
Many volunteers came out to help with the drive. Chelsy Navarro is the owner of Chacha's Hawaiian Grill. She's not from Maui but nevertheless, when the call came in, she was ready to volunteer her restaurant as the site for the drive.
"You know being from Hawai'i, no matter what island we are all ohana, which means family," she said. "We want to do whatever we can to show our love all the way from Oregon and do the best we can."
As more and more supplies came in, many volunteers were overcome with emotion. Kross Galago said seeing the support from community means the world to them.
"Everyone who has came to donate has some kind of connection to Maui or Hawaii itself," he said. "Even if they didn't have anything to donate, even if they didn't have the funds to give they still came to give their love in the Aloha spirit."
One young woman at the event was carrying a heavy heart. Chassidy Prones was raised on Maui and her family is currently going through a difficult time.
"I was seeing all these posts about how big the fire was and how you can see people escaping and you know not being able to connect with your family, it was really hard," she said. "I wasn't sure if they were safe, or if they were apart of the fire or if they were even alive."
Prones is from Lahaina, much of her hometown is now gone. Fortunately, she said her family did find shelter and is safe. Like other volunteers, she is urging people to donate to Hawaiian groups. She also wants to make sure the plight of Native Hawaiians during this disaster is known.
"They can't have a voice you know we are the voice," she said. "People in the mainland, the United States, people outside Hawai'i we are the voice."
If another plane becomes available, the Galagos said they would be ready to host another donation drive.