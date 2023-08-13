Local group collects donations to send to Maui wildfire victims

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Correction. Lower Columbia was accidentally left out of the
Excessive Heat Warning for the remainder of today and tonight.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 100 to 110 expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid
70s, warmest in the larger urban cores such as Portland, Salem
and Eugene. Hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to
30 mph. But, winds more easterly near the Columbia River Gorge,
and across the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 12 to 20
percent each afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Local group collects donations to send to Maui wildfire victims

  • Updated
  • 0

Local group works hard to send supplies to Maui

EUGENE, Ore -- Chacha's Hawaiian Grill was the site of a donation drive Sunday afternoon to give much needed supplies to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The people of Maui have lost their homes, their jobs, and their loved ones. The fires have deeply impacted the Hawaiian community both on the islands and in Eugene. The KALO Hawaiian Civic Club is trying to bring relief for the people on the island anyway they can.

Kris Galago is an executive board member of the group and a Native Hawaiian. Although a longtime resident of Eugene, Maui is still her home. Galago has family and friends on the island.

She, along with her son Kross, helped organize the donation drive on August 13. The drive started coming together on the night of August 10th, after Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines confirmed they would help them out.

"They were willing to donate cargo space in the airplane for us, free of charge to ship items to our families in Maui," Galango said.

Donation Drive

Volunteers at the restaurant collected everything from clothes to diapers to feminine products. Organizers said they actually ended up with a surplus of clothing items. A cargo van stood by to transport the donations to the planes. They also accepted cash donations for victims of the wildfires. 

"Our goal is just to allow the community to support in whatever way they can," Galago said. "We have one cargo van here available to us, but there's no monetary amount and really the Aloha spirit, is whatever you feel in your heart."

While the donation drive wrapped up in the early afternoon, people who still want to donate are encouraged to get items to the Aloha Resource Center in Beaverton or send cash to the Hawai'i Community Foundation.

"This donation drive was a way for us to connect back home and know that we can make an impact for our families and friends back home," Galago said.

Many volunteers came out to help with the drive. Chelsy Navarro is the owner of Chacha's Hawaiian Grill. She's not from Maui but nevertheless, when the call came in, she was ready to volunteer her restaurant as the site for the drive.

"You know being from Hawai'i, no matter what island we are all ohana, which means family," she said. "We want to do whatever we can to show our love all the way from Oregon and do the best we can."

As more and more supplies came in, many volunteers were overcome with emotion. Kross Galago said seeing the support from community means the world to them.

"Everyone who has came to donate has some kind of connection to Maui or Hawaii itself," he said. "Even if they didn't have anything to donate, even if they didn't have the funds to give they still came to give their love in the Aloha spirit."

Supplies

One young woman at the event was carrying a heavy heart. Chassidy Prones was raised on Maui and her family is currently going through a difficult time.

"I was seeing all these posts about how big the fire was and how you can see people escaping and you know not being able to connect with your family, it was really hard," she said. "I wasn't sure if they were safe, or if they were apart of the fire or if they were even alive."

Prones is from Lahaina, much of her hometown is now gone. Fortunately, she said her family did find shelter and is safe. Like other volunteers, she is urging people to donate to Hawaiian groups. She also wants to make sure the plight of Native Hawaiians during this disaster is known.

"They can't have a voice you know we are the voice," she said. "People in the mainland, the United States, people outside Hawai'i we are the voice."

Hawaiian Flag

If another plane becomes available, the Galagos said they would be ready to host another donation drive. 

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

Recommended for you