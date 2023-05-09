Local groups encouraging kids to read with worldwide program

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two local groups are partnering to offer enrollment in a worldwide program that’s focused on inspiring a child’s love of reading at an early age.
PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend is partnering with the Eugene Public Library Foundation to offer an opportunity that will make it easier for parents to teach their kids to read. The organizations are offering enrollment in the Imagination Library, a worldwide program that organizers say promotes early literacy by mailing a book to enrolled children each month until they are five years old. Kids can keep the books at no cost to them or their family.
All children in Lane County who are less than five years old, even newborn children, can participate in Imagination Library. The Eugene Public Library Foundation has supported the program in Eugene since 2014, and is excited to partner with PeaceHealth to bring the joy of reading to even more kids across the county.
“To date, 340,216 books have been mailed, at no cost to the families who participate,” said Dana Fleming, executive director of the Eugene Public Library Foundation. “We were pleased to see enrollments rise significantly after announcing the program was going county-wide: a 48 percent increase from 2021 to 2022. Currently, 3,600 children are enrolled.”
More information about how to enroll in or donate to Imagination Library of Eugene is available at the Eugene Public Library Foundation’s website. Families who live outside of Eugene can check if the program is available in their area at the Imagination Library’s website.