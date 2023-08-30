Local groups gathering donations to help victims of wildfires

EUGENE, Ore. – In response to the wildfires burning in Lane County, local groups are coming together to help victims and evacuees.
United Way of Lane County is one such group. The non-profit organization is collecting donations to help victims of the fires through their community response fund, which was set up after the wildfires in 2020. The fund is specifically meant to help those impacted by the fires, smoke and evacuations. Alma Fumiko Hesus, vice president of resource development at UWLC, said the fund lets them mobilize people and organization who really know where the most need is in the community.
“Fortunately, United Way's position in our community is one of being able to bring funds in from the generous folks in our community, and distribute them back,” Fumiko Hesus said. “Because we have that basic foundation set up, we were able to use that tool, that mechanism, to make that be our role in our community.”
Fumiko Hesus said there are response, recovery and rebuilding phases for disasters that UWLC deals with. Right now, they are both responding to the fires currently burning and rebuilding from the fires of 2020. Those who would like to donate to the fund are urged to go to UWLC’s website and select the community response fund.