Local groups helping those evacuated from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- When dozens of residents were kicked out of the GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Wednesday, several nearby charitable organizations stepped up to help out.
Guests, tenants and residents at the GuestHouse were suddenly forced out on Wednesday, December 14, after an inspection by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office found squalid and dangerous conditions inside the building. Residents at the property claim they were forced to leave that night, without being given time to collect their belongings. They also claimed they had been served an eviction notice some time previous, and that a judge had ruled the notice unlawful.
When residents were evacuated, several local charitable organizations responded to help those who were suddenly without shelter on a cold night. These included Carry it Forward, Campus Life Youth for Christ, and HIV Alliance. Carry it Forward reportedly provided 30 people with motel vouchers to help them find affordable temporary housing. A relief organizer told KEZI that Campus Life provided a bus to bring people to Egan Warming Centers for the night. Efforts to help did not stop on the night of the evacuation, either.
Officials with HIV Alliance said the organization went to the building on December 16 to make sure no one else needed help. However, they arrived to find everyone was gone, and most had already taken what belongings they could. Now, outreach workers like Renee Yandel, the Executive Director of HIV Alliance, are working to figure out what to do next.
“Our next step is doing the follow-up with folks,” Yandel said. “If anyone does need to come back and get their belongings, that’s really important to people. But it’s also really important to be looking out long term. Egan isn’t going to be available every night for folks, and a motel voucher isn’t a permanent housing situation. Really trying to connect people to resources in the community that can be more stable.”