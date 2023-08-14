Local groups host evacuation centers for Bedrock Fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – The Bedrock Fire has been spreading for a little more than three weeks now, and evacuation levels for several areas continue to be upgraded and many are being forced from their homes into shelters.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Lowell High School where people in a Level Two or Level Three evacuation area are welcome.

Mara Rouse, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross, said they are open and prepared for those being displaced.

“The Red Cross provides three meals a day, as well as a cot and blanket – two blankets – for people to sleep on, as well as disaster health services, disaster mental health support, and disaster spiritual care,” Rouse said. “We have food and we have resources and knowledge about what’s going on, so if somebody is curious about what’s going on, feel free to stop by, and if they need assistance, don’t be afraid to come and spend the night.

The Red Cross has also partnered with the Greenhill Humane Society to provide shelter for those traveling with pets.

Sasha Elliott, Director of Operations at Greenhill, emphasized how important it is to keep your pets in mind when it comes to evacuations.

“We really want you to take your pets with you when you’re told to evacuate, and we’ll make sure we’re here to help you with the resources you need.”

The shelter is air-conditioned and well-supplied. Some evacuees choose to stay in their cars parked in the parking lot, but officials encourage people to come and take advantage of the air conditioning and healthy air.

Those like Curtis Moller, who have been displaced from the fires, say they’re thankful to have somewhere accessible to go.

“We stayed at a Bi-Mart parking lot last night, so we found out about Lowell and we headed over here, and they’ve just been great to us,” Moller said. “The Red Cross has been pretty good about keeping us informed of what’s going on.”

The Red Cross says the shelter is pretty empty at the moment, but they expect a lot more people as the fire advances and are ready to take in whoever is in need.

For those with larger animals and need to evacuate, Lane County Animal Services opened up a shelter for large animals on the Lane County Fairgrounds on August 14.

Isabel Merritt, Animal Welfare Officer for Lane County said they worked with the Lane County Events Center and were able to keep the animal stalls from the Lane County Fair open through fire season.

“This is the most logical location that we have set up for animals,” Merritt said. “We have water, electricity, Wi-Fi; it’s Lane County property, and it’s easy access for everyone in a generalized central location to the county.

The shelter is limited to animals located in level two or three evacuation areas so resources do not spread too thin. Animal Services said they can hold anywhere from 600 to 700 animals comfortably depending on the type of animals brought in.

Kelly and Scott Barrows, Livestock Farmers in the Fall Creek area who have evacuated their animals in the past have not given the signal to evacuate just yet, but said they’re prepared to relocate as soon as they get an alert. They say the community has been the biggest help through all of it.

“It’s a massive undertaking to transport all of these animals and then care for the animals on [an] off location,” Kelly said.

“We’ve been just trying to stay on top of everything and that’s another situation when the community kind of helps out. The first person to hear something generally reaches out to everybody,” Scott said. “Everybody’s been reaching out offering support and offering places to go, places to take out animals, the use of trailers, I mean it’s amazing. It’s just absolutely the best.”

The Bedrock fire is only 20% contained and is currently burning about 19,297 acres according to officials.