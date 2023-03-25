Local groups partner to provide hygiene items to women in need

EUGENE, Ore. -- The rain, snow and wind on Saturday didn’t stop a local organization from collecting women’s hygiene products to help support people in need.
The Junior League of Eugene, a women’s volunteer organization, is partnering with the Valley River Center to collect women’s underwear, shampoos and other toiletry and hygiene items.
They will give the items to 15th Night to provide them to local youth facing homelessness.
Monique Offet, president of the Eugene Junior League, said her group is focused on helping local at-risk youth and people affected by sex trafficking. Partnering with 15th Night, she said, is a prime example of organizations coming together and supporting one another in doing good for the community.
“You get a lot of items for food and whatnot and clothing, but you don't get those feminine item products,” Offet said. “It's kind of nice to be able to say, ‘Hey, you need these items, can we help you obtain these items?’ And so, they were all for that.”
At the drive, people were able to enter raffles for prizes provided by local businesses. Emily Harvey, vice president of communications for the Junior League, said help from businesses is crucial to supporting the non-profit’s work. Students at area schools were also able to benefit through School Cents – a program where schools earn points to get a donation from the Valley River Center, Harvey said.
While the drive event wrapped up on Saturday, Emily Harvey, vice president of communications for the Junior League, said people can still support the effort.
“We do have a bin that's going to be placed inside the Valley River Mall,” Harvey said. “It's currently outside the JC Penney front doors, and we'll be collecting donations all the way through Monday (March 27th).”
More information on the drive and the Junior League of Eugene can be found at their website, JLEugene.org.
They said they are always looking to get more people involved in their work.