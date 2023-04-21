Local groups weigh in on legal challenge to abortion medication

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Friday preserving access to the abortion drug mifepristone, University of Oregon students and a local anti-abortion group weighed in on the challenge.

Students who spoke with KEZI 9 expressed support for a woman’s right to choose what to do with their bodies. They said the mifepristone case makes them concerned that Food and Drug Administration drug approvals can be reviewed by the courts, bring political influence into the process, and possibly undermine the agency’s authority.

"The Supreme Court shouldn't have control over what drugs are FDA approved," junior Miranda Mell said. "It's an independent government agency. Super scary and problematic for that to become a political issue."

"The government should stay out of women's body's business," senior Geralline Sapp said. "You know, it's already been legal, especially here in Oregon. If it's already been FDA approved, there should be no reason why they should go upon and revoking it."

On the broader issue of abortion access, students said the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 was a step backward and raised concerns about what other rights could be rolled back.

"It makes me be concerned about what's next," senior Rocio Moctezuma said. "Like, what's the next big part of legislation that's getting overturned. And it may not even affect women, it can affect people of color, and, you know, people with lower social-economical status. So it just, it could be on a greater scale."

"I’m really concerned about the future, like whether my kids are gonna have the same sort of rights as I do right now," Sapp said. "I’m even concerned about my rights as a woman, and as a person of color as well."

Lois Anderson, Executive Director of Oregon Right for Life, said the group believes the FDA did not follow their own rules when approving the original iteration of the abortion medication. She said they believe the drug is dangerous.

"Fundamentally, we are talking about a medication that ends a human life," she said. "From our perspective, we would like to have it off the market."

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision, she said her group would continue to connect pregnant women with support services.

"How we move forward is to make sure that that every mother understands that there are people in Oregon that would want to support her choosing life," Anderson said.

When asked for additional comment after the decision came out, Oregon Right for Life declined.

In a statement, Amy Handler, Interim CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, said:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to grant the stay means mifepristone will remain accessible and on the market for the foreseeable future. While we are relieved that science and commonsense prevailed, we should never be in a position where judges are deciding whether people can get safe, effective medicines. We must recognize that millions of individuals throughout the United States still lack access to life-saving abortion care because of harmful abortion bans. The mifepristone case is set to return to the 5th Circuit, making this stay from SCOTUS far from a conclusive resolution. Here in Oregon, we will continue welcoming patients with compassion and care.”