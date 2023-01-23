 Skip to main content
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 

'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. 

'GunRunner Arms'

According to their website, they have the following statement: 

"Store permanently closed! It has been a privilage [sic] serving our local community, We will miss you all. Elections have concequences [sic] and measure 114 is instremental [sic] to the comunist [sic] take over of the state of Oregon. It is a shame that they have managed to destroy a once great state. We wish everyone the best. Goodbye from the GunRunner family."

"Store permanently closed!"

KEZI 9 News spoke to the owner of the gun store, Adam Bryce. While he declined to go on camera with a comment, he wanted to thank his loyal customers for their years of service. 

Wayne Teschner was one of those customers.

"They went to the extra mile for you," he said. "I just liked doing business with them because they are so customer oriented. And when Measure 114 came along, it just wiped them out."

The doors may be closed at 'GunRunner Arms', but down the road at 'Armac Tactical', Ryan McNamara said business is booming. 

Ryan McNamara, president and CEO of 'Armac Tactical'

"Sales are great," he said. "Last time we talked it was about seven months of sales in about three-and-a-half to four weeks."

He said things were getting a little quiet, but it's nothing to be concerned about.

"Basically our whole goal right now is to just keep going. I mean keep going until they tell us not to," McNamara said.

Measure 114 is still on hold for the time being. Be sure to stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest information on when the law will officially go into effect. 

 

