Local HIV Alliance raising awareness of the importance of getting tested

EUGENE, Ore. – June 27 was National HIV Testing Day, and to help make tests more accessible, HIV Alliance set up a tent in Downtown Eugene that offered free testing.
According to Scottie Anderson, a prevention navigator at HIV Alliance, one in five people in the United States who is living with HIV doesn’t know they have the disease because it usually doesn’t present any symptoms. Anderson said the Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends anyone who is sexually active should be tested at least once.
“We want to make sure it's accessible for people. We do a lot of testing primarily for people who live on the street, but anybody is welcome to come in,” Anderson said. “You don't have to bill health insurance or anything like that, so it's really important to us that as many people can get tested as possible, so when we can remove that barrier, that's what we want to go for.”
Anderson said HIV Alliance’s testing services are always available for free at their main office and exchange sites. For National HIV Testing Day, HIV Alliance set up a tent at Park Blocks in Downtown Eugene where passersby could walk in and get tested. Anderson said being set up right across from the Farmer’s Market made it easy for them to connect with people and talk about things like the importance of getting tested or carrying Narcan.