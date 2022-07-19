Local hospital talks preparation for Oregon22 amid COVID surge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, more people in town brings a greater risk of an increase in hospital patients.
PeaceHealth Riverbend officials said they're ready and prepared to serve if needed, and have been for a few months now. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim McGovern said right now, although they certainly are busy, it's business as usual.
"In general, we're busy, regardless of the games or COVID," McGovern said. "We've been busy for several months; hospitals throughout the state have."
But he said they haven't seen an impact due to the World Athletics Championships.
"Which is what we were hoping for and anticipating," McGovern said. "With the Olympic Trials, we didn't really see much of a bump in our volume or admissions and really are hoping that this goes smoothly and people stay healthy, and we don't see much of an increase. But we are certainly ready if things do happen or if we get a large influx of patients."
McGovern said anytime there's a large event in town like Oregon22, they spend months preparing their emergency and disaster departments.
"There are two parts of the preparation. One is our emergency department, just making sure that we have adequate staff for any increase in volume and people who might need to be seen," McGovern said. "Then, disaster management, anytime there's a large event, we prepare for that as well. We have worked very closely with the World games both from an emergency management perspective as well as medical."
McGovern also said that any time there is a big event in town, even for a Duck football game, they'll bring in more staff to prepare for a potential increase in patients. He said within the last week, they were able to bring on about eight more staff members.
"We focus on the emergency departments," McGovern said. "Our goal is to stack like we did for a Ducks home game, and we've been able to do that."
He said they also have a translation service in place, both in-house and virtually. But that's nothing new; they've used it for a few years now.
However, McGovern said we are in the middle of another COVID surge.
"About two thirds the amount of COVID we had with Delta," McGovern said. "We're seeing anywhere from 25 to 35 patients in the hospital, varying daily, with COVID."
McGovern said most of these patients have come in with other problems and end up testing positive for COVID. However, he said only about 30% are being admitted.
But as thousands are spending all day out in the heat at different events across town, McGovern encourages people to stay cool, wear a hat and sunscreen, and drink lots of water. He also said to avoid drinking alcohol while sitting out in the sun.
Norway resident Jarle Aakre traveled in for Oregon22, and while he said it is hot outside, he's just happy to be here.
"The heat is not too bad," Aakre said. "We came here for the athletics event and are leaving tomorrow. We've been here for two days, and it's been a good time."