Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close.
After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
"We just couldn't do it anymore," Boyd said. "The face of employment, the face of doing business, the cost of everything, the trickle down, it's all really affected everyone."
They served their last meal on August 14. Boyd said people were waiting out in the parking lot, sitting in lawn chairs, waiting for that last meal.
"Many waited two or three hours to get in. I'm not kidding. It was like everyone had to get their last Busy Bee fix," Boyd said.
Boyd said the decision wasn't easy, but the thought of closing has been in the back of her mind for a few months now. And when her daughter came to her, she knew it was time to make it official.
"I've been getting tired, both physically and mentally. My daughter, she pours everything into this, and she finally came to the point of realizing that she just couldn't do it anymore and when I heard that, I knew it was time," Boyd said.
But something COVID can't take away is all the memories.
"The people, the family things we were going through, watching kids grow up, even having the second generations bring their kids in, those are the memories I will always hang on to," Boyd said.
Boyd said now it's time to finish cleaning and find a buyer.
"Hopefully, I can sell and retire and be able to catch up on 17 years' worth of housework and organization," Boyd said.
Over in Eugene at Café 440, owners Todd and Martha Schuetz are closing after 14 years because of lasting COVID effects.
"The last two years have been such a challenge with the staffing issues, and being closed down by the government, and opening and closing. It's just been extremely stressful to handle," Todd said.
Todd has also been dealing with a foot injury, so it's tough for him to stand for long periods of time.
"I have come to work two years now limping, and I go home limping, and I'm in pain, and I sit at home going, 'How am I going to go to work tomorrow?'" Todd said.
They said that though it will be hard to say goodbye, they look forward to this next chapter, wherever it may lead them.
"I'm going to take a job where I clock in and hopefully get to use my personality and hopefully outside of the hospitality industry," Todd said.
"It will be interesting to re-invent ourselves in our 50s, but I would love to be a travel agent because I speak several languages and love to travel," Martha said.
As for many regulars like Lana Goddard, she's sad to watch Café 440 close but is wishing Todd and Martha Schuetz all the best.
"When they closed for COVID, we were the first to come in the day they opened, and we just love the place. We will miss them," Goddard said.