Local humane society hosting "Red, White and Woof" dog adoption event

EUGENE, Ore. – With the country about to celebrate Independence Day, Greenhill Humane Society is holding a special adoption event to try and get dogs into homes that will keep them safe during the holiday celebration.

Up until the Fourth of July, Greenhill Humane Society is running their “Red, White and Woof” adoption promotion to try and get as many dogs as possible into new homes before fireworks start flying. Greenhill said the promotion will reduce adoption fees for dogs older than six months to just $76, and dogs that go to a new home as part of the promotion will do so with a special gift. The promotion will go on until July 4, and Greenhill is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in stray and lost dogs that need shelter in the days leading up to and after the Fourth of July,” said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s Community Engagement & Events Manager. “We are running this adoption promotion in order to ensure that we have enough available capacity for all the animals in need."

Greenhill said the promotion is intended to help get ready for an increase of lost pets over the weekend and the holiday. Greenhill staff said pets can become agitated from fireworks and other Independence Day celebrations and run off. Greenhill said everyone should make sure their pets are safe during holiday celebrations, and make sure they have updated tags and identification.