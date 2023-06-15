Local icon 'Frog' seeks return of stolen bicycle and trailer

EUGENE, Ore. – Longtime Eugene resident and fixture of the Saturday Market David Miller, known by most as simply ‘Frog,’ said he’s seeking the return of his electric bicycle, trailer, and joke books that were stolen out of the driveway of his home earlier this week.
Frog, who has lived in Eugene since the ‘60s, is well-known throughout the community for his joke books, which are the source of his livelihood. Social media lit up this week as the word spread of the theft of his belongings from his West 12th Avenue home.
“It was parked in my driveway I was getting ready to unload the bike trailer when it was gone,” Frog said. “It's how I get around town, that's how I get to work. You know, I need my bike where you really don't need my bike, so please return it.”
The bike, a black Magnum, is Frog’s daily transportation around town, and the trailer is a yellow Burley model. Other items thieves absconded with included a suitcase full of his joke books, a rubber chicken, and two bags full of groceries. Frog said he’d left his bike and trailer in his driveway for a few minutes and when he returned it was gone.
Anyone with information on Frog’s stolen bicycle and trailer is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111.