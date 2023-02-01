Local instructor teaching kids how to defend themselves with jiu-jitsu

EUGENE, Ore. -- In a blue building in downtown Eugene, a big difference is being made for one small group of kids.
At Alluvium on Third Avenue in Eugene, Stephen Connelly organizes a jiu-jitsu club for young girls. For him, it goes beyond martial arts. It’s about giving young women the skills to defend themselves against sexual violence, a present threat across the country and the world.
"Jiu-jitsu is a way for these young people to get control and get power,” Connelly said. "The terrible reality is that young girls have an incredible rate of being attacked."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of women have experienced some sort of sexual violence during their lifetime. It’s a sad and terrifying reality that Connelly says his children weren’t learning about in school. That’s why he wanted to step in, starting the club after reading a school’s sex-ed curriculum.
“It's not really addressed how big of a problem sexual violence is, and the big thing that nobody addresses is how to defend against that,” said Jade Mentzer, a ninth grade jiu-jitsu student. “It's not always possible to be in the optimal situation so it's good to know how to defend yourself in situations where it could potentially be dangerous."
On top of jiu-jitsu, the kids also learn about boxing, as well as dating violence and dating safety. It’s all in an effort to give the kids more self confidence in life and confidence in their ability to defend themselves if they ever find themselves in the worst possible situation.
"We think of jiu-jitsu not as a form of violence, but as a response of violence,” Connelly said. “My kid would never want to get in a fight in his life, but he has to be able to do it in order to protect himself."
The club is small, but they are hoping to invite a few more who may be interested in learning. With his limited space, Connelly can only accommodate so many. It’s why he’s also encouraging parents to look into the various jiu-jitsu schools throughout Eugene and Springfield so that anyone who is interested can learn to defend themselves.
While it may be a combat sport, and some parents may be uncomfortable with their kids participating, Connelly assures that jiu-jitsu is one of the safest martial arts for them to learn.
"In jiu-jitsu, we're 100 percent defensive and they're learning to protect themselves by defending themselves, and there isn't a lot of striking,” Connelly said.
Throughout the first part of this program, he says he’s noticed the students gain more confidence and self esteem – on top of getting a good workout – all while having fun and setting them up to be prepared in the future.
If you are interested in your child participating in the club, you can send an email to the organizers. Alluvium is also setting up a jiu-jitsu tournament so kids across the community can come together and test their skills. Organizers would be happy to answer questions about the upcoming tournament as well via email.