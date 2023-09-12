Local landscaping company has tools, equipment stolen

EUGENE, Ore – On September 7 Alejandro Grijalva, CEO of AG Landscape, woke up to find his trailer was stolen from a Eugene neighborhood. He saw the lock broken on the ground, and surveillance footage showing another truck hooking up to it and pulling it away. Everything he needed for his business, his tools and equipment, were inside. He was at a loss for words.
"We, you know, didn't even know where to start,” he said. “I mean, we're only, you know, a very small business. But we're also a minority here in the community. And sometimes things might be harder to navigate through."
Then, he got a promising call from someone saying they found the trailer.
"I was feeling very hopeful that they'd call us to say that they found a trailer very similar to ours,” he said. “And indeed it was our trailer.”
But when he arrived, the trailer was the only thing he found.
“Once we opened it, we just found it like that,” Grijalva said. “It was all empty and with no tools to work with. So, very disappointing."
He said when they locked it up the night before, it was business as usual and he does not understand how the theft even happened.
"So there's nothing really out of the ordinary that we, you know, that could've been done,” he said. “I mean our trucks, our trailer, was locked. The hitch was locked. I mean if you can see our trailer right now, it's locked on the sides, on the back. That person who took it had really -- access to really good tools to just cut through them."
Grijalva says the tools are worth $10,000 in total.
"It's a really strange feeling that, you know, I hope no one has to get through it,” he said. “You wake up in the morning and see all your stuff is gone. You know that's your livelihood, that's how you provide for your family. You know, we have six people that work with us and it's a livelihood of six families."
Word got around about what happened to Grijalva and his company, and other landscape companies started pitching in extra tools to help them get back to work.
"It's been a really good journey knowing there is people that actually have your back as landscapers,” he said.
Some people from around Lane County and Corvallis helped, but others helped from across state lines.
"There's landscapers not only here in Oregon,” he said. “There's a landscaper in northern California who immediately reached out to us willing to help."
Despite competing for clients, Grijalva said other companies helping him shows the kind of relationship they have.
"More than competitors, it's more of a brotherhood,” he said. “It's definitely a very -- it's a comforting feeling knowing that you can rely on a person you didn't know you could. That's an indescribable, you know, feeling."
Garrett Vollstedt, owner of Grassroots Landscaping Company, has befriended Grijalva over the years. He was one of many to step up and help.
"Oh it was immediately the first thing you think of because I just know what it's like,” he said.
His experience having equipment stolen also pushed him to step up. And even though it’s been rewarding, it is just how he operates.
"Yeah, I mean, I'm feeling great,” he said. “They're, like I said, beyond-- being-- you know they're friends. I want to always be there to like help out friends. And it's fulfilling to make sure that, you know, the people around you are successful and thriving and making sure, you know, you're doing everything you can to help, you know, the people that matter."
Grijalva said right now his company's saving up their own money to buy new tools while an investigation into the theft continues.