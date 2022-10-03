Local law enforcement, victim share tips and experience with carjacking

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- After two men were accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint on September 30, officials with both the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments are hoping to bring awareness to carjacking in hopes of preventing future instances.
Lieutenant George Crolly with SPD said that while these situations aren't very common in the area, it's important to stay alert anytime you're near your car.
"Taking a look as you're walking to your car, office, or even pulling into your driveway at home. Just being a little aware. We don't want people to be paranoid or even hyper-vigilant, but just have a general awareness of the lighting, other cars in the area, and other people," Crolly said.
If a carjacker does approach you, Crolly said running away is your best bet.
"Get out of that area. Running away is the best thing you could do, most offenders don't want to be seen chasing a victim down the street. They are going to want to get out of the area, too," Colly said.
That means cooperating, handing over your wallet, keys, or whatever they are asking for, then leaving the scene. But make sure you get a good description of the suspect.
"Be the best witness you can be, so when the police do get called, we can have the most accurate description of who we're looking for," Crolly said.
Captain Doug Mozan with EPD said thankfully, in the 28 years he's been on the job, he's only seen a few carjackings. But he said it can happen anytime, anywhere. This is why he's also making it a point to know what to do if it happens.
"If your car gets away because someone wants to take it, let them take it. We're good at recovering stolen cars in this area, we are also very good at catching suspects, but we can only do that if we have you to talk to, that means you have to get away from that situation," Mozan said.
Mozan also said it's important to avoid verbal or physical confrontation. Stay calm and be cooperative unless the carjacker is also trying to take you.
"Understand that if they are trying to get you into the vehicle, that's a whole different ball of wax. If someone is trying to take you by force, you need to fight, run, and use any available force to get yourself out of that situation," Mozan said.
It's also important to park in well-lit, visible areas, trust your instincts, and keep your windows up and doors locked.
For resident Haylie Hammond, carjacking was a scary reality a few months ago that still haunts her today.
"I was sitting in the car, my windows were rolled down, and I had someone actually come up to my car window and ask me for a ride," Hammond said.
Unfortunately, a ride wasn't what the man was looking for.
"I didn't drive away fast enough. He ended up attacking me in my car; he cut my face, beat me, pulled me out of my car, and then drove away with it, crashed, and totaled it," Hammond said.
Hammond was in California at the time, but now back at home, she's hoping to bring awareness so that this doesn't happen to someone else.
"Whoever you are, keep your windows rolled up, especially if you're in an unknown area. Keep safe and don't trust anyone. It's important to be aware of everyone who's around you, and you don't have to be nice and talk to everyone, just get out of a situation like that," Hammond said.