 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS
EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS...
WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire
Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms).

* IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local lawmakers focus in on wave energy following Inflation Reduction Act

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. --- Local lawmakers gathered in Corvallis on Tuesday to discuss their future plans for clean energy, in connection to the U.S. Senate’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.

wyden

The event occurred at Oregon State University’s Hinsdale Wave Research Lab. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were joined by Governor Kate Brown in the discussions. 

Wave energy is just one of the ways the plan to use the money allocated from the bill. Merkley said he is confident in the approach, and said the state will take a calculated approach over the next few years.

He said the first step in that approach is a testing project. 

Wyden said in the meantime, they will work with the federal government and impacted groups to produce the least harmful results.

"[We will be] talking to the tribes and talking to the fishing families,” he said. “We believe there are great benefits here from the standpoint of our oceans and the standpoint of our economy.”

In addition to the money used to fight climate change, Oregon lawmakers plan to use the funds from the bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs, fight wildfires and droughts among other things.

 

 

Recommended for you