Local lawmakers focus in on wave energy following Inflation Reduction Act

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS... WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&