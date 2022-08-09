Local lawmakers focus in on wave energy following Inflation Reduction Act

EUGENE, Ore. --- Local lawmakers gathered in Corvallis on Tuesday to discuss their future plans for clean energy, in connection to the U.S. Senate’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.
The event occurred at Oregon State University’s Hinsdale Wave Research Lab. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were joined by Governor Kate Brown in the discussions.
Wave energy is just one of the ways the plan to use the money allocated from the bill. Merkley said he is confident in the approach, and said the state will take a calculated approach over the next few years.
He said the first step in that approach is a testing project.
Wyden said in the meantime, they will work with the federal government and impacted groups to produce the least harmful results.
"[We will be] talking to the tribes and talking to the fishing families,” he said. “We believe there are great benefits here from the standpoint of our oceans and the standpoint of our economy.”
In addition to the money used to fight climate change, Oregon lawmakers plan to use the funds from the bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs, fight wildfires and droughts among other things.