Local Lego store celebrates Star Wars Day

EUGENE, Ore. – Parents and kids looking to have a little bit of Star Wars-related fun have an option in the Whiteaker neighborhood.
“May the Fourth” is unofficially Star Wars Day, and a Eugene business has found all kinds of ways to celebrate. Bricks and Minifigs is located at 780 Blair Blvd. They’re offering 25% off all pre-owned Lego Star Wars sets in their party room. They also have a contest going for kids dressed up in their best Star Wars attire.
“We’ve got a costume contest [on May 4] for the kids at 5:30. The top three will get prizes,” said Brian Aljian, the owner of Bricks and Minifigs. “We have free gifts with purchase, we got free light side and dark side chocolates made by a local chocolatier.”
You can get the free dark side and light side chocolates with a $20 purchase. Plus, if you wear a Star Wars costume into the store, you’ll get 5% off your purchase.