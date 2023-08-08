Local man shows off Spam collection for National Spam Day

EUGENE, Ore. – August 8 is National Spam Day, and one local man has one of the most impressive collections of Spam to be found anywhere.
John Fronda’s Spam collection started almost 23 years ago, when he was talking to his co-workers about the processed, canned meat. This sparked an interesting conversation filled with surprisingly diverse views.
While some of Fronda’s co-workers considered it a cheap and convenient option for camping, Spam held a deeper meaning for him. He said it brings him back to his Filippino roots, where it’s saved for special occasions.
“While some saw it as a cheap meal or a portable camping food, I shared a different perspective coming from the Philippines,” Fronda said. “I told them this carried a much higher value. It represents prosperity, abundance and literally a glimpse of the American dream.”
Fronda currently has 34 cans of Spam, with flavors ranging from hickory smoke to pumpkin spice. He even has different cans marketed for places all over the world, including South Korea, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.