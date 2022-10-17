Local mom hosting allergen-free “trunk-or-treat”

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Local mom hosting allergen-free “trunk-or-treat”

  • Updated
  • 0

Trunk or Treat in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One local mom wants everyone to be able to trick-or-treat this year -- allergies or not.

Kayla Engel says her daughter deals with multiple food allergies. After realizing there was a lack of Halloween events for kids with food allergies, she decided to come up with her own. She wanted an event that would not only include her daughter, but also other kids in the community who deal with similar problems.

“I think it's super important, so if we can come together as a community and make food allergy kids more included in events such as Halloween, I think it will be great for mental health for a lot of people,” Engel said. “Not just the kids, but the parents. It's a really big impact food allergies has on everybody.”

The Trunk-or-Treat event will give kids all types of trinkets and toys such as stickers, pencils, erasers and small toys. Engel wanted the event to specifically not offer any food as a way to include kids with food allergies.

“I wanted to create an inclusive Halloween event for kids that can't participate in the usual candy-filled festivities,” Engel said. “So, I came up with the idea of Trunk-or-Treat, but non-foods like little trinkets you can have. Erasers, stickers, pencils, things like that.”

The Trunk or Treat event is happening Saturday, October 29, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Grace Community Fellowship parking lot off Country Club Road. More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you