Local mom hosting allergen-free “trunk-or-treat”

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND... A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended unseasonably dry and hot weather. A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain. Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time getting out of the 50s over the weekend. With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.