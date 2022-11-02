Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds
and north winds 10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds
and north winds 10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

  • Updated
  • 0
Awards at Serenity Lane ceremony

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment.

Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over the years, hundreds of remarkable individuals, professionals and organizations from a variety of fields have been honored, including law enforcement, healthcare, and spiritual centers. Some of the awardees were from the local area, including 13 people and groups from Eugene.

Suanne Boyd of Looking Glass in Eugene, a group dedicated to solving mental health and drug addiction issues, was awarded the Mental Health Professional Award at the ceremony.

“Don't give up on the generation that needs our help the most,” Boyd said as she accepted the award. “Don't give up on them, they need us more than ever. Don't give up on them, they're worth every shot we take.”

Since 2010, Serenity Lane has been celebrating those who care for people suffering from substance use disorder as well as those who support people in recovery. A committee of past award recipients and representatives from a variety of organizations selects the honorees from community nominations. A full list of those who were honored can be seen on Serenity Lane’s website, as well as a video honoring the awardees.

Tags

Recommended for you