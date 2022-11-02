Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment.
Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over the years, hundreds of remarkable individuals, professionals and organizations from a variety of fields have been honored, including law enforcement, healthcare, and spiritual centers. Some of the awardees were from the local area, including 13 people and groups from Eugene.
Suanne Boyd of Looking Glass in Eugene, a group dedicated to solving mental health and drug addiction issues, was awarded the Mental Health Professional Award at the ceremony.
“Don't give up on the generation that needs our help the most,” Boyd said as she accepted the award. “Don't give up on them, they need us more than ever. Don't give up on them, they're worth every shot we take.”
Since 2010, Serenity Lane has been celebrating those who care for people suffering from substance use disorder as well as those who support people in recovery. A committee of past award recipients and representatives from a variety of organizations selects the honorees from community nominations. A full list of those who were honored can be seen on Serenity Lane’s website, as well as a video honoring the awardees.