Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and north winds 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&