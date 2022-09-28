Local non-profit holding zombie-themed 5k run to help the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness is putting on a charity event sure to spook participants while raising money.
Shelter Care is hosting the Run for Your Life 5k run. Organizers say the unique zombie-themed run was a huge success in 2021, so they plan to run it again on October 8 at 3 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers say it will cost $30 to run the race, and all money raised will go to Shelter Care to pay for staffing as well as other services they provide for people looking for stable housing. Shelter Care says that in 2021, they raised over $16,000 and this year, they hope to smash last year’s numbers.
The Run for Your Life event puts a twist on the normal 5k formula. Throughout the course, over 100 volunteers and actors will be positioned to act as zombies and run after participants. Organizers say they are trying to stay conscious of the COVID-19 pandemic as it wanes, so the zombies will stay several feet away from participants. Shelter Care is looking for more volunteers to act as zombies, and interested individuals can sign up at their website.
Shelter Care provides housing and mental health services for those at risk of homelessness and those who don’t have homes. Their goal is to help people find safe and stable homes. Shelter Care staff said they want to help their clients become as stable and independent as possible, and they are always on-site providing therapy and case management.