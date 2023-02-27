Local non-profit hosts bed build for area kids

EUGENE, Ore. –- The Eugene chapter of the non-profit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace spent the weekend hosting one of its bed building events. The group held an information session on Friday, February 24, followed by a work and delivery day on Saturday, February 25.
Under the motto, “This is Eugene, and no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” the group works to combat bedlessness among community youth.
“Bedlessness in this community is huge. And people think that it’s hunger or homelessness or reading or whatever,” said Connie Jonas, co-President of SHP’s Eugene chapter. “But you need a bed, you don’t like seeing kids on the floor sleeping on their clothes from school that day. So if we can make one child happier, a good night’s sleep, that makes everybody happy. It takes a lot of stress off the family as well. So that’s what we’re here to provide.”
Through events like this most recent one, SHP takes time to provide information about the issue to community members. Then with the help of many volunteers, the group builds beds themselves and a team helps deliver them to children in need.
Since May of 2018, the chapter has seen steady growth.
“It’s been really awesome to see that not only are we growing, but we are also retaining people longer,” said Anna Marshall, Public Relations for SHP’s corporate office. “So I would love for the community to be more aware, and to know that this is a real problem, and that we are doing our little bit to try and tackle that problem in the Eugene area.”
But in addition to more hands in building and delivering beds, the SHP’s Eugene chapter is in need of some help of their own. The chapter is looking for new leadership, as well as a new Social Media Manager, Bedding Coordinator, Build Manager, Delivery Coordinator, and Bookkeeper. The group is not looking for an expert in any particular field, just someone who is “eager to serve and help get more kids off the floor.”
Those interested in filling the positions can contact Connie Jonas at 541-729-0420 or by email.