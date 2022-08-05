Local non-profit hosts school supply drive to help kids go back to school

Eugene, Ore. -- One local nonprofit is hoping to send kids back to school with everything they need to succeed.
This August, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting new school supplies and backpacks for families in the Eugene and Springfield area. CCS is looking for all sorts of supplies, including number 2 pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, tissues, index cards, highlighters, scissors, staplers, notebooks, colored pencils, pens, glue sticks, backpacks and lunch boxes. Stefani Roybal, CCS’ Development Director, said any or all of these supplies could make the difference for an underprivileged student and their family.
“Think about how much school supplies can be a burden to them, and imagine what kind of a burden that can be to somebody who is just trying to get food on the table,” Roybal said.
Catholic Community Services is taking donations all through the month of August at all of their locations on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. In Eugene, they’re located at 1464 west Sixth Ave., and in Springfield they are at 1025 G St. The organization has a list of its most-needed items available on its website, and is also taking cash donations there.