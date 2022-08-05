 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Local non-profit hosts school supply drive to help kids go back to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Catholic Community Services school supply drive

Eugene, Ore. -- One local nonprofit is hoping to send kids back to school with everything they need to succeed.

This August, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting new school supplies and backpacks for families in the Eugene and Springfield area. CCS is looking for all sorts of supplies, including number 2 pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, tissues, index cards, highlighters, scissors, staplers, notebooks, colored pencils, pens, glue sticks, backpacks and lunch boxes. Stefani Roybal, CCS’ Development Director, said any or all of these supplies could make the difference for an underprivileged student and their family.

“Think about how much school supplies can be a burden to them, and imagine what kind of a burden that can be to somebody who is just trying to get food on the table,” Roybal said.

Catholic Community Services is taking donations all through the month of August at all of their locations on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. In Eugene, they’re located at 1464 west Sixth Ave., and in Springfield they are at 1025 G St. The organization has a list of its most-needed items available on its website, and is also taking cash donations there.

Tags

Recommended for you