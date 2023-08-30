Local non-profit to give away air purifiers to residents affected by J.H. Baxter pollution

EUGENE, Ore. -- Residents who live in areas most affected by a now-shuttered wood preserving plant will soon receive free air purifiers thanks to a local environmental non-profit organization.

Beyond Toxics is taking applications for free air purifiers for residences that might have been affected by air pollution from the J.H. Baxter wood treatment plant. The organization said the air purifiers will be especially useful for those in highly polluted areas where contaminated soil is set to be cleaned, and can mitigate health issues that can arise from high temperatures and low air quality. The air purifiers that Beyond Toxics plans to give out are especially effective for addressing diesel particulate pollution from vehicles, the organization said.

The air purifiers will only be available to Eugene residents who live between Elmira Road, Roosevelt Avenue, Maple Street, and Archie Street. Interested residents are asked to fill out a Google form to register, or call Beyond Toxics’ West Eugene Community Organizer at 541-543-2468. Beyond Toxics will distribute the air purifiers on August 31 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lark Park.

Back in January 2022, testing of soil at a West Eugene neighborhood found dangerously high levels of toxic dioxins in yards across the street from J.H. Baxter and Co.’s wood preserving facility in Eugene. The plant itself stopped production shortly after the contaminated soils was found, after a long history of fines, lawsuits and reported environmental violations. The company is now on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for environmental quality violations.