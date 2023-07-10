Local non-profit to offer grants to help kids and families after COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – United Way of Lane County, a local non-profit organization, will soon be providing more than $600,000 in grant funding to 28 local initiatives.
This round of grants is part of a normal cycle of investments into the community that United Way makes every few years. The Springfield-based non-profit organization offers two types of grants for other organizations and institutions in Lane County. Community impact grants are smaller grants and provide local non-profits with an injection of funds, while community transformation grants are aimed at driving new programming into different areas of Lane County.
Members of the United Way board such as Chris Martin said the funding will be important to help groups after the pandemic.
“I think the timing is really critical, right. So, we've seen that a lot of the government stimulus and support that existed has really started to taper off, and so families are caught in this cycle where you have a really challenging macroeconomic environment with inflation and other factors,” Martin said. “I think the timing is absolutely crucial, and we're really excited to be able to make this investment now.”
The groups that will receive the larger community transformation grants are Food for Lane County, the Mapleton School District, the LCC Foundation, and the Hope and Safety Alliance. United Way said the primary outcome areas of the funding are kids and families. United Way said they’re looking at things like education opportunities, youth mental health, and food insecurity.