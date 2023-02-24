Local non-profits get grant funding from Three Rivers Foundation

FLORENCE, Ore. -- More than 100 local non-profits just got a boost in funding thanks to the Three Rivers Foundation.
The foundation is the charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino Resort established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. They recently awarded $1.1 million to 117 organizations during a luncheon at the Florence casino. 21 organizations in Coos County, 15 in Douglas County, and 72 in Lane County all saw some part of the awarded funds.
Council member Doug Barrett says they had more than $5 million in applications this year, and it feels pretty good to help so many organizations in the community.
“It makes my heart feel good,” Barrett said. “So it feels good to see all the stuff that these different organizations are doing, whether it be the food banks, helping the youth through their struggles, wherever the money goes for is pretty awesome.”
The Three Rivers Foundation supports innovative ideas, collaborative approaches and grassroots efforts in education, health, public safety, problem gambling, the arts, the environment, cultural activities, and historic preservation.
The Cascades Raptor Center in Lane County was one of the groups that got some funds from the foundation. The center got $10,000 to expand its educational programming. Jennifer Monegan with the Cascades Raptor Center said part of what they do is teach children and adults about the importance of nature, and how it impacts what we do every day in our lives -- and she says raptors are a big part of that.
“We’re teaching the community about the importance of the owls, how they came to live with us,” Monegan said. “And that also included our turkey vultures, which are not owls, but they got to do free flight training and people got to learn about the importance of turkey vultures, because while they aren't as pretty as the owls, they are hilarious and fun and so important to our ecosystem.”
The grant will help them serve rural underserved communities who might not have the money to rent buses.