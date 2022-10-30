Local nonprofit aims to help Albany students succeed

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft building to 16 to 18 ft with a dominant period of 16 seconds. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&