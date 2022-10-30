Local nonprofit aims to help Albany students succeed

ALBANY, Ore.- A nonprofit in Albany is hoping to narrow the gap in the Greater Albany Public Schools District.
There's been a growing need for more student resources, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Albany Public Schools Foundation has been around since 1984. Their mission is to help every student succeed.
The nonprofit raises money for grants in classrooms that benefit both students and teachers.
"We know a lot of teachers are paying for things out of their own pockets in order to help some of those students. Because some families aren't even aware that their students are going to school without the things they need," development director, Jeremy Ito, said.
One of the things the foundations also does is give up to 12 GAPS students an annual scholarship to use in college. It's called the Student Assistance Program.
"As long as they maintain their enrollment throughout those entire four years, or let us know if they need to take a break ahead of time, they are eligible to apply for an additional scholarship for each of those years," Josh Williams, communications coordinator, said.
If you would like to help out students at GAPS, you can donate. Officials said there are also opportunities to volunteer.