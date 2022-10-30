 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft building to 16 to 18 ft with a dominant
period of 16 seconds. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25
kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Local nonprofit aims to help Albany students succeed

  • Updated
  • 0
Albany Public Schools Foundation has been around since 1984.

ALBANY, Ore.- A nonprofit in Albany is hoping to narrow the gap in the Greater Albany Public Schools District

There's been a growing need for more student resources, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Albany Public Schools Foundation has been around since 1984. Their mission is to help every student succeed. 

The nonprofit raises money for grants in classrooms that benefit both students and teachers. 

"We know a lot of teachers are paying for things out of their own pockets in order to help some of those students. Because some families aren't even aware that their students are going to school without the things they need," development director, Jeremy Ito, said. 

One of the things the foundations also does is give up to 12 GAPS students an annual scholarship to use in college. It's called the Student Assistance Program

"As long as they maintain their enrollment throughout those entire four years, or let us know if they need to take a break ahead of time, they are eligible to apply for an additional scholarship for each of those years," Josh Williams, communications coordinator, said. 

If you would like to help out students at GAPS, you can donate. Officials said there are also opportunities to volunteer

 

