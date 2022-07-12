Local nonprofit sues two OHA officials following costly audits

EUGENE, Ore. --- A local nonprofit organization that provides substance abuse treatment has filed a lawsuit against two Oregon Health Authority officials.
Willamette Family claims the agency "targeted" them during their financial auditing process, and is requesting more transparency regarding their procedures.
The two defendants listed in the lawsuit are OHA Director Patrick Allen, and Chief Financial Officer David Baden.
According to the lawsuit, the OHA had an issue with the documentation, or lack thereof, of the services Willamette Family received funds for. In short, they have requested the funds they deem to have been overpaid.
"The lawsuit stems from OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments as determined by audits that are vague, overreaching and fatally flawed," Willamette Family officials wrote in a statement.
According to leaders within the organization, the debt is large enough to shut them down for good.
Eva Williams is the Willamette Family's Executive Director.
"Our team has been forthcoming in an effort to resolve this issue, yet Oregon Health Authority's team has been unwilling to give us information that's critical for us to understand their audit results," Williams said.
They're asking the court for a chance to analyze the issues in detail, and give their explanations if need be.
"In the end, our legal representatives believe that the audits and what the Oregon Healthy Authority has done infringe on our constitutional rights," Williams said.
OHA officials declined to comment due to pending litigation.