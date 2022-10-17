Local officials remind residents to register to vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- With election day fast approaching, election officials are reminding residents to register to vote as soon as possible.
Lane County officials say that the deadline to register for new voters is Tuesday, October 18. New voters must have their voter registration forms postmarked or in the elections office by 5 p.m. on that day. Residents can also register to vote on the Oregon Secretary of State’s webpage by 11:59 p.m. For those already registered, the deadline to update their record is five days before the election.
Ballots are being mailed out on Thursday, October 20. As of January 2022, a completed ballot must be postmarked by November 8 to be counted. Officials still recommend voters mail their ballots no later than a week prior to the election. Doing so will allow elections officials to more easily count votes and get a more accurate result. If you cannot mail your ballot in time, it is recommended to use a ballot drop-off location, a list of which should be included with your ballot.