Local officials remind residents to register to vote

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Local officials remind residents to register to vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Your voice your vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- With election day fast approaching, election officials are reminding residents to register to vote as soon as possible.

Lane County officials say that the deadline to register for new voters is Tuesday, October 18. New voters must have their voter registration forms postmarked or in the elections office by 5 p.m. on that day. Residents can also register to vote on the Oregon Secretary of State’s webpage by 11:59 p.m. For those already registered, the deadline to update their record is five days before the election.

Ballots are being mailed out on Thursday, October 20. As of January 2022, a completed ballot must be postmarked by November 8 to be counted. Officials still recommend voters mail their ballots no later than a week prior to the election. Doing so will allow elections officials to more easily count votes and get a more accurate result. If you cannot mail your ballot in time, it is recommended to use a ballot drop-off location, a list of which should be included with your ballot.

