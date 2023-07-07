Local organization combats the growing problem of online predators

EUGENE, Ore -- The City Club of Eugene hosted a meeting with experts to learn more about the problems facing parents and children on Friday.
The meeting started at noon and was held in the maple room at the Inn on the 5th. Three speakers were present; FBI Agent Ryan Dwyer, Kari Skinner, Director of Safety of the 4J School District, and Sarah Stewart the Executive Director of Kids First a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children.
They all said children are using the internet in ways unimaginable only a few years ago.
But as more people become connected with the internet more problems arise including child sexual abuse and extortion.
"Between 2019 and 2020 reports of online enticement increased 97.5%. That's almost double in one year," Agent Dwyer said.
Dwyer has been an agent with the FBI for 21 years, with experience in both California and Oregon. He added last year online enticement increased by 82% this trend coincides with the pandemic as more children moved their lives online for things like schooling. In Oregon, Dwyer said, one of the most prevalent child sexual crimes is called "sextortion".
"It's a crime in which an adult convinces, or coerces, or tricks a child into providing an explicit image and then turns around and threatens to publicize that image in order to force a child to do what they request," he said.
This is by no means a new crime; prior to 2022 it was targeted primarily towards girls. According to experts, kids as young as 10 have fallen victim to this. This type of sextortion hasn't decreased but a new trend on the rise now is financially motivated sextortion.
"79% of sextortion offenses were financially motivated. This overwhelmingly targeted boys aged 14-17. And I'm talking here about our girls and boys, but I want to let you know our trans kids are also targeted," Dwyer said.
Director Kari Skinner calls it manipulation, and she added any child with a digital device is at risk. She also said, it's important for parents and guardians to be vigilant with their children. There are signs something maybe wrong, depression is generally a very good indication. Children at risk are more withdrawn and have a tendency to seclude themselves from their families.
"Those are signs and symptoms that maybe you should say as a parent, a guardian, someone who loves them, what's going on?" Skinner said, "Have the conversation, go up into their space ask them to come engage with you start just being meddlesome if you will."
The effects of extortion on a young victim can be devastating and have included self-harm as well as death by suicide. Children are also hesitant to report these types of crimes out of shame or fear.
Skinner said, "That's what these actors are preying upon is the fact that you will say, I'll give you 25 dollars a month please don't do that. I do not want my parents, my grandparents, my teachers, my principal, my community, to know that image is mine."
There are however some resources for kids and families locally. According to Sarah Stewart, Kids First is the only children's advocacy center in Lane county, they work with schools and law enforcement to provide abused children with therapy, mental, and medical services.
A child reports an issue to a teacher who later reports it to law enforcement. From there Kids First provides a forensic interview for kids with the discreet help of authorities to find out what happened.
"We also have advocates we have six right now who really help walk children and families through the process and really introduce all of the folks they are going to be working with at kid's first and they're very different roles," Stewart added.
The goal about talking about these types of issues is not to scare parents or guardians about the internet but to educate them on how best to tackle this issue.