Local organization gives out hundreds of bicycles to children

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After months of fixing up hundreds of donated bicycles, a local organization on Saturday gave them to children for free, along with essential items for safe bike riding into the summer.

Back in February, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield hosted donation drives across the area. Volunteers said they collected over 500 used bicycles in various conditions.

Since then, volunteers worked to clean, restore and get the bikes ready for a new life.

On June 10, over 300 families came out to the organization's building in Springfield to receive their share of over 400 bicycles.

The event provided children with more than just a bike. They got a helmet, a lock and even an opportunity to learn how to ride a bike if they did not already know how.

"Basically, they get the helmet. They get fitted with a bike. They come over here, they kind of bling out their bikes thanks to MECCA being here -- and they do all kinds of stuff like tassels and stickers and everything. And they come over here and get a lock and lights," Jarl Berg, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield Vice President, said. "So they get everything they need to really go and have an incredible summer -- ride their bikes."

Berg said the bike giveaway is the culmination of a community effort, from organizations lending their services, to individuals donating bikes and volunteering their time and skills.

"We could not do this without our community and all the volunteers," he said. "The volunteers are key. Cause there's, you know, over 400 bikes that need to be fixed... So it takes a lot, a lot of work, from cleaners to preppers to actual bike mechanics to the actual final quality check -- there's a lot of work involved."

9-year-old John McDonald was one of the many children who got a new bike. He said he liked the new bike better than his old one because it was more comfortable and allowed him to shift gears. He has big plans for his new ride.

"Probably go on a few bike rides. like have some fun," McDonald said. "Maybe go with my friends, probably ride to school when school gets back. But yeah, just have some fun with it."

His parents, Bryan Richards and Sara McDonald, were also excited about his new bike. They said having one is important.

"Every kid should have a bike," Richards said. "I mean, it's your passage to freedom. You know, you get out, ride your bike. You get some good exercise. Every kid should have one."

"It's important for the kids to have bikes -- very important," McDonald said. "And it's a blessing to be able to come out here and get one."

Organizers said they will take any bikes left over from the event and give them to community organizations who requested them for their clients.

Come next year, they said, they will do the same collection and distribution process.