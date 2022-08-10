Local organization preparing to host school supply drive for multiple school districts

EUGENE, Ore. -- School supplies are in high demand as the school year gets closer to starting.
Inflation has played a role in limiting access to much-needed items, but one organization is gearing up to hand out thousands of supplies.
“Even though we may have to pivot a little bit, could you still do it? Because it has become a staple,” Patti Buss, Program Director of One Hope said.
One Hope is an organization that works with churches in the area to gather supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils to distribute to students for the school year. After a difficult couple of years due to COVID-19, they are back to hosting at regular capacity for 2022.
“This is year 12 of doing Project Hope, and it began with a number of churches working together to, first of all help, get school grounds ready. To beautify, put down bark, maybe do some painting, that was day one,” said Buss. “Then day two was getting supplies and getting kids ready for school.”
Project Hope weekend is an event where students from different school districts like 4J, Springfield, Bethel and Junction City get the chance to receive school supplies.
“Grades K through 12, they'll get to pick out a backpack. It'll have their grade appropriate supplies in it, they'll get to pick out new pair of socks or two pair and a new pair of athletic shoes, they can get a haircut if they'd like. One of our locations will have sort of a mini medical clinic screening,” Buss said.
Project Hope weekend is scheduled for August 27 and 28. Tickets will be distributed through local school districts' websites starting August 15. Tickets are necessary to select a time for when you and your child will pick up supplies.
“It’s become a standard bright spot in launching kids that might have some barriers into their school year," Buss said. "I think every year it feels new, kind of like starting a new school year! A new school year feels good, we're getting our new stuff."