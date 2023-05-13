 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Local organization puts on conference for amputees

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A local organization put on a conference Saturday for people experiencing limb loss and their caregivers to connect with resources and each other.

Power On With Limb Loss put on the fifth annual “Discover Conference” at Springfield’s Bob Keefer Center on May 13. The conference gives the local amputee community the chance to make new connections with each other and participate in a wide variety of activities.

Amputee 1

People attending the event had the chance to participate in a number of activities, like rock climbing.

The event provides adaptive activities and resources for those who may be missing limbs and their caregivers. At the conference, attendees could play pickleball, climb a rock wall, and even shoot arrows. Each activity was adapted in ways to suit those without certain limbs. 

The organization’s founder and executive director Paula Free takes pride in putting on the event for her community.

"Knowing that you helped facilitate an organization and an event that really means something to everybody else,. and I get such an inspiration,” Free said.

Amputee 2

This year's event featured a virtual reality game.

The day resonated with those in the amputee community. Everett Bork had both his legs amputated. As an amputee, he said he is not used to seeing people like him out in the world. the day’s festivities left him feeling included and seen.

"This is fantastic, you know, it gives me a sense of like, I'm not alone,” Bork said. “Because a lot of times I feel very alone since this all happened."

Bork said having the opportunity to meet others like him while doing so many different activities made him realize the amputee community is not as small as it sometimes seems.

Free said she already has the date and keynote speaker decided for next year, and she cannot wait. For more information on future events and resources can be found on their website.

 

