Local organization puts on conference for amputees

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A local organization put on a conference Saturday for people experiencing limb loss and their caregivers to connect with resources and each other.
Power On With Limb Loss put on the fifth annual “Discover Conference” at Springfield’s Bob Keefer Center on May 13. The conference gives the local amputee community the chance to make new connections with each other and participate in a wide variety of activities.
The event provides adaptive activities and resources for those who may be missing limbs and their caregivers. At the conference, attendees could play pickleball, climb a rock wall, and even shoot arrows. Each activity was adapted in ways to suit those without certain limbs.
The organization’s founder and executive director Paula Free takes pride in putting on the event for her community.
"Knowing that you helped facilitate an organization and an event that really means something to everybody else,. and I get such an inspiration,” Free said.
The day resonated with those in the amputee community. Everett Bork had both his legs amputated. As an amputee, he said he is not used to seeing people like him out in the world. the day’s festivities left him feeling included and seen.
"This is fantastic, you know, it gives me a sense of like, I'm not alone,” Bork said. “Because a lot of times I feel very alone since this all happened."
Bork said having the opportunity to meet others like him while doing so many different activities made him realize the amputee community is not as small as it sometimes seems.
Free said she already has the date and keynote speaker decided for next year, and she cannot wait. For more information on future events and resources can be found on their website.