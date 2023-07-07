Local organizations talk about plans for new homelessness funding

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local groups set to receive money to address the homelessness crisis in new, innovative ways are looking forward to implementing their plans, but acknowledge the funding is just a first step in addressing the large challenge.

As part of Governor Tina Kotek’s homelessness response efforts, Lane County is distributing funds to local organizations that serve individuals experiencing homelessness through its “All-In” program.

According to the county, millions of dollars will be distributed through the program to keep about 1,300 households from becoming homeless, establish about 320 emergency shelter beds, help 600 households get back into housing and reach out to 115 households on the streets.

“It really came at a critical time,” said Bob Teter, Executive Director of Siuslaw Outreach Services in Florence. “We're really grateful to the Governor and the legislative bodies and all the staff there in Salem."

Teter said his organization has been providing help to people in Western Lane County for decades, providing resources for those experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence and homelessness.

"It's a very complex, difficult, challenging issue -- in terms of housing -- so this money is very critical to us,” he said.

There are different dynamics at play in rural communities when it comes to the root causes of homelessness, Teter said. That requires a different approach than it would in large metro areas.

“Because we're in a smaller community, a tighter knit community, there are solutions we can find that you can't find in Eugene and Springfield,” he said. “So just like the barriers are different, the solutions are different."

Money from the All-In program will go toward Siuslaw Outreach Services’ efforts to help people in paying rent, keep people off the streets and make sure people back in housing stay there. Helping people keep a vehicle to get to and from work, or get gear for work, Teter said, can help them avoid homelessness. Helping people pay housing deposits or get furniture can also help people stay in housing.

"You know, it's really hard, as I said, for rural areas to come up with the funds to help those in need,” he said. “So, we're very grateful that there are funds to do that."

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County is also slated to receive money from the program.

“The need for the money is significant and it will continue to be growing,” said Executive Director Terry McDonald.

He said the funding helps close a gap left behind by the absence of pandemic-era federal support for homelessness programs, but it does not completely close the gap.

“More than anything else, it gives you the opportunity to pretty much understand how you're going to get through the next fall, winter and spring, leading to the next year discussion of how we're actually going to get more people housed in the meantime,” McDonald said.

St. Vincent de Paul applied for funding with a group of other shelter providers, led by the city of Eugene. McDonald said they are hoping to use the funds for upgrades to shelter facilities and more Conestoga huts to serve people and their pets at one of their locations.

“But really, it’s the decision up to the consortium partnership that was put together by the city,” he said.

McDonald said St. Vinnie’s will also be getting money from the county to partner with health care providers and build a facility to help those who just got out of the hospital but still need care.

“That would be the first time that we would have a permanent facility for people that were unhoused but still medically needy being able to be in a safe and decent place -- so that's really exciting for us,” he said.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is looking forward to the opportunity to have flexible sources of money to address homelessness in creative ways.

“We are super excited to be a part of the governor's All-In money,” said Amy Wilson, the organization’s Supportive Services Manager.

She said Catholic Community Services will work to increase shelter capacity, re-housing families, and keep people from being put out onto the streets.

“This influx of money helps us to work where we've identified gaps in services already, to be able to give an example of what would be needed if programs like these were to continue on when it comes to developing new funding streams and new programs,” Wilson said.

Like Siuslaw Outreach Services, the group will provide financial assistance for people trying to stay in their homes and maintain life stability. In addition, new shelter facilities are planned to include kitchen and hygiene spaces and access to case managers.

“It will just be a nice place to be able to lay your head down, make a plan, work with your case manager, be able to find housing, get your kids stabilized, get your basic needs met – all in one general place,” Wilson said. “So that they can move on to bright and happy futures in housing.”

One key group they are looking to serve is older women. She said they have seen an increase in older women needing support. Often, they are widowed, experience health issues or have a small, fixed income, Wilson said, impacting their ability to stay housed.

“A lot of times, the income that's available to them is not available to them to sustain a life,” she said.

Catholic Community Services and other groups receiving funds to address homelessness agree — the All-In funding is a great first step in addressing a long-term problem.

“As the Governor said that this was something that they wanted to get out the door immediately, so that we could try and get at least as much help as we could on the street right away,” McDonald said. “The long-term issue continues to be there and it will continue to be something we have to work on.”

He said the underlying issue is low housing availability and high housing costs. More housing units need to be put on the market quickly and need to be affordable. Modular or mobile homes, McDonald said, are one of the solutions to address homelessness.

Teter said the All-In funding provides some relief as they search for long-term solutions.

“Although it's not a permanent fix to the problem, it's allowing us to kind of catch our breath,” he said.

Wilson is hopeful about the funding and what it means for the future of homelessness response.

“The ability to just be a part of working towards eliminating the housing crisis – I know this is just one step and this is a very big problem – but it’s a first step, it’s a start,” she said. “If we are able to, sort of prove what we can do with this kind of money and the impact that it can have on the community, the quality of lives of the people that we serve and their ability to move back into housing -- we couldn't wait to be a part of it,”

In the coming weeks, people will be able to track their progress with an online dashboard. More information about the All-In program can be found on the county’s website.

As far as when the money will get to the 15 groups, a spokesperson for the county said some have already received their funds; but others may have to wait a little longer, as the process is slow.