Local pet shelters encourage adopters to consider senior pets

EUGENE, Ore. -- There are thousands of furry friends -- cats, dogs, bunnies, gerbils -- throughout western Oregon looking for their forever homes, but one group of animals needs some extra care in order to find a loving family for them – senior pets.
In honor of national Adopt a Senior Pet Month this November, advocates at local shelters hope more people will consider getting a four-legged buddy who’s a bit more mature. Pet shelters often see challenges getting senior pets adopted. There’s a 60% higher adoption rate for younger dogs compared to senior dogs who have a 25% adoption rate. It’s for that reason that Wisconsin-based pet food company Stella and Chewy’s has been doing its part since 2019 to get more seniors adopted. So far, they say they’ve helped more than 1000 senior pets find forever homes.
“Stella and Chewy's with the Journey Home Fund, we are paying for any adoption fees for the month of November for anybody who adopts a senior pet here in the U.S. or Canada,” said Marie Moody, the company’s founder.
Any pet over the age of five years in a shelter qualifies for this adoption fee reimbursement.
Multiple local shelter advocates that KEZI spoke to said senior pets have a lot of life and a lot of love to give, and they believe a perfect person or family is out there for them. They also said there’s more pros than cons. For older folks looking to add a pet to their life, a senior pet could be just the type of companion to spend their golden years with.
“If there's someone in a calmer household that's looking for a companion, you know people who
work from home, or people that are home a lot,” said Megan Burroughs of Greenhill Humane Society. “That's a great fit for an older animal.”
While every pet is excited to get to their forever home, shelter advocates say seniors tend to be much more grateful to their new owners, and they pour out just as much love.
"When you take home one of these dogs, and even if you don’t get two years with that dog, it may be the best part of their entire life,” said Elizabeth Thompson, executive director of the Oregon Coast Humane Society.
Despite being older and maybe slower in their years, senior pets still need plenty of care, love, attention, and exercise. While some may have concerns about only getting a little bit of time with senior pets, shelter advocates say that’s what makes the experience extra special.
“It takes a really special person to come on out and get an older dog or cat, knowing that you don't get that full longevity of time with that animal,” said Burroughs. “Please know that you're giving them such a gift of a second chance that they deserve.”
While their final days may be hard, it’s just as important that senior pets get a comfortable, compassionate, and loving environment as they enter the twilight of their lives.
“We want to make sure everyone understands what a privilege it is to have a dog or a cat at the
end of their life and provide them with that quality of life that they deserve,” said Thompson. “The best
way we can honor these animals is by holding them close until the end. When it's time for
them to go, they need to be with people they love and people who know them.”
So if you walk into a shelter looking to add to your family, consider the dogs and cats with some grey in their fur.
“If you have an opportunity in your life to adopt an older pet, please do, give them those golden years filled with love, yummy treats, awesome smells, a soft bed and pillow, a soft couch, a warm lap and lots of attention and affection, and it will be much more rewarding than you can possibly imagine,” said Burroughs.
Stella and Chewy’s is offering to reimburse adopters for their adoption fees if they adopt pets over five years old. Anyone wishing to take advantage of this offer should visit their website to learn more.