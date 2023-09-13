Local physical therapist goes above and beyond to treat Eugene veteran

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene veteran said that a local physical therapist has gone above and beyond the call of duty to give him the care he needed for an arm injury.
When the Veterans Administration was unable to help Stuart Suhart, a veteran of the Army’s 101st Airborne, with his shoulder problems, a local business came to the rescue. Suhart said physical therapist Ruggie Canizares with Physical Therapy Services off Coburg Road in Eugene took him on as a client despite already having a very busy schedule and provided him with quality medical care, regardless of money.
“I just wanted a special thanks to Ruggie and the staff,” Suhart said. “He's demonstrated that he truly cares and honors and puts veterans first.”
Patients often struggle to get into physical therapy, with timeframes often taking months to access these types of medical services. Canizares said that supporting patients is a critical top priority for this group’s staff.
“It doesn't matter, what I want,” Canizares said. “At the end of the day, it's really what the patient wants, their desires. So, my role as a caregiver is to really listen to them intently and design a plan of care or program that addresses their needs.”
Canizares said when they first met, Suhart was not happy because he felt failed by a system that was supposed to help him. Understanding Suhart’s frustrations, Ruggie created a positive environment where Suhart knew he was supported and his injuries taken seriously. Ruggie said it felt like the right thing to do, given that members of his own family are veterans.
Suhart said the therapy was a slow, painful process, but he was willing to go the extra mile after seeing Ruggie truly cared about his well-being. When he first began therapy, basic tasks like combing his hair was painful, but now, four months later, he move his arm 155 degrees. As a token of his gratitude, Suhart presented Ruggie with a special plaque.
“This is the patches I wore 30 something odd years ago, 101st airborne it has the glider patch and I just wanted a special thanks to Ruggie and the staff,” Suhart said. “I appreciate all they have done for me.”