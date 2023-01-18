Local police departments dealing with staffing shortages

OAKRIDGE, Ore -- Like other police departments around Oregon, Oakridge police would love to have more officers. But right now they are forced to make do with what they can.
Chief Kevin Martin arrived in Oakridge about 10 years ago. During his time the police force has always been relatively small for a town of more than 3,000 people. Over the years they have lost key staff members.
Currently, there are five active on-duty officers.
In order to get new officers, the department has leaned heavily on advertising itself, and Chief Martin says this has proven to be effective.
"Right now it's been a positive note for us," Chief Martin said. "We really don't have any recruitment issues at all. In fact we have a testing process going forward in the next couple of months. It's in process, they haven't taken the actual written test, but I believe it's the most applicants since I've been here."
Oakridge is not alone with their staffing issues. Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region are dealing with the same problem. For example, the Cottage Grove Police Department is only fielding 13 patrol officers, a number far below the norm.
Thomas Lyons is one of more than 3,000 residents in Oakridge. but with a police force of only five officers he's noticed other agencies are having to help out.
"I did notice over the last year we did have police from other local units come out and assist holiday weekends and stuff like that," Lyons said.
According to Oakridge police chief Kevin Martin Oregon state police and the forest service's law enforcement have been called in to assist their department. However, their first priority is still their own departments.
In the meantime, Chief Martin says they're trying to get staffing up.
"I would take as many as I can get," Chief Martin said. "I would like to have three per shift, but that's just dreaming and that'll never happen."
In past years it was harder to get officers to come out to Oakridge. Now, however, Chief Martin is seeing more applicants than ever.
Chief Martin also credits a long advertising campaign that has helped Oakridge get more applicants. He also believes more people are starting to move to rural Oregon, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic locked everyone in.
"Some of my peers have also said the same thing that they have more people applying and wanting to come work in smaller agencies," Chief Martin said. "It's more that it may not be just agency, it may be people want to move to the rural areas. "
And despite not having a full force, residents say they don't feel any less safe.
Lyons said, "I wouldn't say that I've felt unsafe out here now. It's like anywhere, they kind of have their better areas and not as good areas. But overall I feel safe out here."