Local recycling center hosting drive to recycle old Christmas lights and electronics

EUGENE, Ore. -- The holidays are winding down, and many are looking to get rid of some old holiday decorations or last-generation electronics after receiving current ones as gifts.
NextStep Recycling Donation Center in Eugene is stepping up to take any unneeded electronics at the end of their service life. Organizers at the donation center say they’re willing to take cords, lights, phones, tablets – nearly anything that can plug in, working or not. Each year, they do a drive to recycle Christmas lights and the proceeds from the copper and wire goes to local non-profit organizations.
“Old broken Christmas lights is a really big thing right now whether they're working or not,” said NextStep’s Assistant Executive Director Jessica Ahrenholtz. “Every year NextStep does a Christmas light drive and they go to a local non-profit. All the proceeds from that which comes from copper and wires.”
NextStep is holding the drive until January 7. The Adventure Children’s Museum, Even Hotel and Northwest Medical Homes are also helping them collect Christmas lights. For those who find the need to turn in old Christmas lights later in the year, NextStep says they take Christmas lights all year long.