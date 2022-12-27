Local recycling center hosting drive to recycle old Christmas lights and electronics

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Oregon...

Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley
zone.

Marys River near Philomath affecting South Willamette Valley zone.

S Yamhill River at McMinnville affecting Central Willamette
Valley zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM PST.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Marys River near Philomath.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and
agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are
affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Local recycling center hosting drive to recycle old Christmas lights and electronics

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas lights to be recycled

EUGENE, Ore. -- The holidays are winding down, and many are looking to get rid of some old holiday decorations or last-generation electronics after receiving current ones as gifts.

NextStep Recycling Donation Center in Eugene is stepping up to take any unneeded electronics at the end of their service life. Organizers at the donation center say they’re willing to take cords, lights, phones, tablets – nearly anything that can plug in, working or not. Each year, they do a drive to recycle Christmas lights and the proceeds from the copper and wire goes to local non-profit organizations.

“Old broken Christmas lights is a really big thing right now whether they're working or not,” said NextStep’s Assistant Executive Director Jessica Ahrenholtz. “Every year NextStep does a Christmas light drive and they go to a local non-profit. All the proceeds from that which comes from copper and wires.”

NextStep is holding the drive until January 7. The Adventure Children’s Museum, Even Hotel and Northwest Medical Homes are also helping them collect Christmas lights. For those who find the need to turn in old Christmas lights later in the year, NextStep says they take Christmas lights all year long.

Tags

Recommended for you