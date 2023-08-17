Local resident whose family is Armitage Park's namesake celebrates 100th birthday

EUGENE, Ore. – Lou Armitage, whose family is the namesake of Armitage State Park in Eugene, celebrated a major milestone on Thursday surrounded by fellow residents at Fox Hollow Assisted Living.
Armitage turned 100 years old on August 17, surrounded by fellow Fox Hollow residents and staff. She said it felt “confusing” turning 100, but everyone has been very nice and flattering her while helping her celebrate the occasion.
Armitage said she’s lived a simple life. As the second oldest of five children in her family, she recalled she finally had a sister when she turned 20 years old, an occasion she’d long been waiting for. As for turning 100, Armitage said that she’s amazed to have reached this milestone.
"I didn't try to make 100,” Armitage said. “I wanted to go home. It's turning out that I made it. And my boys are happy."
Friends and staff Armitage at Fox Hollow say she is a kind lady with a beautiful smile, and they’re happy she’s there with them.