Local residents are falling victim to card skimming devices; police offer tips on how to protect yourself

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local residents are getting their bank and food benefits accounts cleaned out by thieves using a stealthy tool -- card skimmers.
Numerous reports of card skimming scams have been posted on social media claiming thieves have been stealing people's critical bank account information from their debit cards in the Eugene and Springfield area. The skimming device attaches to real card readers in stores like gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. These skimmers are difficult to locate because they look almost identical to the genuine article and do not appear to stand out to customers.
Colin Downey and his wife are now part of the growing number of people affected by card skimming.
"We were just about to do our shopping for the month at WinCo when we noticed that we only had $10 left for the whole month now,” he said. "It’s caused a great deal of stress. We called the DHS because they're open and they’re overwhelmed with this stuff and said they are throwing up their hands.”
Downey said there is no guarantee that he would be reimbursed for the money that was lost. Fellow resident Gina also was a victim of card skimming herself. She sees that this is happening to a lot of people in her community, and is thankful her situation isn’t as bad as others.
“I’m fortunate to have a small family but there are families that have a lot of children to take care of and have been struggling," she said. "This really takes a toll on a family."
Businesses like AMPM and Jacksons implement security markers and tape to alert customers that their card readers have not been tampered by anyone. Eugene police said they have seen the social media posts on the issue, and are continuing to follow the skimming problem. Officer Steven Chambers saidf it's important to look carefully at card readers before proceeding with a payment.
"If you go to a grocery store that has self-checkout, just inspect the card reader yourself and take a couple moments to pull on the sides,” Chambers said. “Visually inspect it if it's damaged or chipped, or if something just looks off then choose another point of service terminal.”
Chambers added that self-checkouts are more susceptible to a card skimmer being placed there. He said that if you encounter a card skimmer, immediately contact store management along with local police.