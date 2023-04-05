 Skip to main content
Local residents are falling victim to card skimming devices; police offer tips on how to protect yourself

  • Updated
Reports of card skimmers have been showing up around the Eugene/Springfield area.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local residents are getting their bank and food benefits accounts cleaned out by thieves using a stealthy tool -- card skimmers.

 

Numerous reports of card skimming scams have been posted on social media claiming thieves have been stealing people's critical bank account information from their debit cards in the Eugene and Springfield area. The skimming device attaches to real card readers in stores like gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. These skimmers are difficult to locate because they look almost identical to the genuine article and do not appear to stand out to customers.

Card skimmer device "front"

These devices sit on top of established card scanners without the customer knowing.

Photo credit: Brooke Duncan

Colin Downey and his wife are now part of the growing number of people affected by card skimming.

"We were just about to do our shopping for the month at WinCo when we noticed that we only had $10 left for the whole month now,” he said. "It’s caused a great deal of stress. We called the DHS because they're open and they’re overwhelmed with this stuff and said they are throwing up their hands.”

Downey said there is no guarantee that he would be reimbursed for the money that was lost. Fellow resident Gina also was a victim of card skimming herself. She sees that this is happening to a lot of people in her community, and is thankful her situation isn’t as bad as others.

“I’m fortunate to have a small family but there are families that have a lot of children to take care of and have been struggling," she said. "This really takes a toll on a family."

Card skimmer device "back"

The device will collect card data which can then be used to drain people's bank accounts.

Photo credit: Brooke Duncan

Businesses like AMPM and Jacksons implement security markers and tape to alert customers that their card readers have not been tampered by anyone. Eugene police said they have seen the social media posts on the issue, and are continuing to follow the skimming problem. Officer Steven Chambers saidf it's important to look carefully at card readers before proceeding with a payment.

"If you go to a grocery store that has self-checkout, just inspect the card reader yourself and take a couple moments to pull on the sides,” Chambers said. “Visually inspect it if it's damaged or chipped, or if something just looks off then choose another point of service terminal.”

Card scanner safety

Local businesses are utilizing security tape and stamps to show their device hasn't been tampered with and is safe for use.

Chambers added that self-checkouts are more susceptible to a card skimmer being placed there. He said that if you encounter a card skimmer, immediately contact store management along with local police.

Tags

